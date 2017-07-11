Even after a week, the cops still have not arrested the molesters who attempted to disrobe a teen and assaulted her family members in Agra on July 4. The victim has now reached out to chief minister Yogi Adityanath via a written letter seeking police action.

In her letter dated July 8, the victim stated that in the last one month, the youth in that area had made her life difficult by passing remarks while she was on her way to college.

"On the night of July 4, the youths stopped me and my brother, tore my clothes, and later assaulted me, my brother and father. Next day, we got an FIR lodged, but no accused has been arrested till now." the letter read as quoted by The Indian Express.

The student also said that she would leave the state if no action was taken as the accused had threatened her of kidnapping and that this letter was her last hope.

"Only you (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) can save me, and if you won't, then the only choice would be for me to leave the state," quoted a report.

The victim's father has told TOI that two of the molesters were party workers from a right wing and that their uncle was a local leader of the saffron party.

BJP Agra city spokesperson Bobby Verma said, "At present, we cannot comment on the case, but yes an uncle of two of the accused booked in the case is former councillor from Tajganj and party leader."

Mutha Ashok Jain from IG range Agra told IE that he came to know about the letter from the media and that they had not received any instructions in that regard. But the hunt to find the accused is on.

SSP from Agra told IE that they have taken the family members of the accused into custody for enquiry.