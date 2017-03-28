Police in Moscow beat protester at anti-corruption rally

  March 28, 2017
    By Reuters
Police in Moscow beat protester at anti-corruption rally
Video footage has emerged showing a group of policemen dragging and beating a man during the anti-corruption rally in Moscow on 26 March. Police detained at least 500 protesters in Moscow, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and hundreds across Russia after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
