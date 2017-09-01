Police hunt for suspected acid attacker in London

Detectives in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attack with a corrosive substance in Bow. The incident happened at approximately 18:20hrs on Tuesday, 2 May as the victim, a delivery driver of a nearby takeaway, entered details into a Sat-nav in his car. The suspect approached him on a pedal cycle and demanded money. When the victim said that he did not have any, he was squirted in the face with a chemical that smelt of ammonia.