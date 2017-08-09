On Wednesday morning, a car rammed into French soldiers in Paris suburb, leaving six French soldiers injured, out of which two are said to be serious.

According to local authorities, the soldiers were leaving an army barracks to go out on a routine patrol, in Levallois-Perret commune in northwestern suburb of Paris, approx. 6 km from the capital.

French police have launched a manhunt for the driver of the vehicle, reportedly a dark-colored BMW.

Levallois Mayor Patrick Balkany called it an "odious attack" and said it was "without a doubt deliberate"

It is the latest of several attacks targeting security forces guarding France over the past year.

According to French media, the car hit soldiers from Operation Sentinelle, a French military operation deployed in the aftermath of the 2015 terrorist attacks on the Charlie Hebdo magazine office.

