Mumbai police
Mumbai policeReuters

The Mumbai police have, yet again, earned the awe of many for fulfilling the wish of a seven-year-old cancer patient.

When the Mumbai police came to know that the child, Arpit Mandal, aspires to be a police inspector, they got together with the Make-a-Wish India foundation and fulfilled his wishes. The little boy was made the in-charge of the Mulund police station for a day.

The foundation's objective is to "grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy." It fulfills the wishes of children between seven and thirteen.

Mandal, who dressed up in the police uniform, also cut a cake at the police station. In a photo shared by the Mumbai police on Twitter, the policemen are seen feeding the cake to Mandal, while the boy sits on the officer's chair.

The heart-warming act by the Mumbai police has touched many, who lauded the cops on Twitter.

A few Twitter users also wished Mandal a speedy recovery.