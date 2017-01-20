Police fire tear gas on protesters at Trump inauguration

  • January 20, 2017 22:20 IST
    By Storyful
Protesters descended on Washington on January 20, ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th US president. Clashes were seen between police and protesters, with reports of property damage.
