Capitol Police removed protesters, many of whom are disabled and wheelchair-bound, from outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnells office after text of the GOP Senate health care bill was released Thursday. Protesters were organized by a group called ADAPT, which identifies itself as a non-profit for people with disabilities.
Police drag away protesters in wheelchairs from Mitch McConnells office
- June 23, 2017 13:09 IST
