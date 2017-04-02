Social activist Prashant Bhushan courted controversy and invited the ire of quite a few Hindu outfits on Sunday, April 2, when he said Lord Krishna was a "legendary eve teaser," and dared Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to rename the anti-Romeo squads as anti-Krishna squads. The Delhi unit of the BJP subsequently lodged a police complaint against him for hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

Bhushan later took to Twitter to say that his initial tweet was being taken out of context, and that he didn't intend to hurt any religious sentiments. However, that did not stop the Delhi BJP from saying in its complaint, submitted to the Tilak Marg police station, that Bhushan be booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

