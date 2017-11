The NYPD released body cam footage from the fatal shooting of a Bronx man accused of stabbing two women at a home for the mentally ill. NYPD identified the man as 67-year-old Cornell Lockhart. Officers say they initially responded to reports of a stabbing involving two female guards in the Bronx. Surveillance video at Hughes House for the mentally ill showed Lockhart stab Kathy Hope, and Michelle Sutton. Hope and Sutton survived with non-life-threatening injuries.