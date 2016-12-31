Police believe Greek ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis was murdered by wifes lover

  • December 31, 2016 17:42 IST
    By Reuters
Following the violent death of Greeces ambassador to Brazil, Kyriakos Amiridis a Rio de Janeiro police officer has confessed to strangling him, according to investigators.Officer Sergio Moreira had an affair with Amiridis’ Brazilian wife Françoise.Investigators believe the couple had planned to kill the ambassador together.Amiridis’ body was found in a burned out car in a violent Rio neighbourhood.
