Kerala police have arrested actor Dileep in connection with the abduction case of Kerala actress after four months of investigation. It is understood that Dileep was taken into custody on Monday, July 10, after the sleuths verified the statement of the accused Pulsar Suni, who is already in their custody. The arrest was officially confirmed on Monday evening.

Police is expected to produce him before the magistrate by Tuesday early morning. Reports indicate actor Dileep was detained at the Aluva Police station since this morning after collecting 'irrefutable proof' on his involvement with the controversial case.

Here are the live updates:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office has confirmed the arrest of Dileep.

More arrests are expected to happen soon.

Reports suggest that the investigators have also arrested three other in connection with the case. However, the identity of these people are not known at this point in time. But regional news channels hint that Nadhirshah is also being questioned at a secret location.

Dileep's arrest comes as a shock to the entire film industry and the state as the actor had denied his involvement in the abduction case many times before.

It is said that Dileep and Nadrisha had a tiff with the actress over personal and a business deal that went sour and they are believed to have hired Pulsar Suni to carry out the crime few years ago.

The arrest comes after a public outcry on the slow pace of the case as many believed the police were not keen to arrest those suspected to be behind the abduction of the actress

The latest twist in the case will come a complete shocker to many. AMMA, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes, had extended its support to Dileep during the recently concluded annual general body meeting saying both the victim and the suspect are their children.

Reports indicate Nadhirshah has also been taken into custody.

IG Dinendra Kashyap and ADGP B Sandhya are expected to arrive at the Aluva police station shortly.

The actress family has refused to respond on the arrest of actor Dileep.

Personal issues are said to have led the actor to conspire against the actress.

The actor's name has been surfacing in connection with the case time and again. On June 28, Dileep and his business partner Nadhirshah were questioned for over 13 hours in connection with the actress' abduction case. However, while leaving the Police Club in Aluva, he told reporters: "I am confident."

The actress, who is a well known person in South India, was kidnapped and allegedly molested by main accused Pulsar Suni and his gang on February 17, while she was on her way to Kochi from Thrissur.

