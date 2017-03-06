Police appeal after £100,000 burglary in Redbridge

Police appeal after £100,000 burglary in Redbridge Close
Detectives in Redbridge have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Woodford Green on 21 December 2016. Over £100,000 worth of watches and jewellery was taken out of a safe at a residential home while the occupants were away.
loading image
IBT TV
Vice president Mike Pence responds to email misconduct allegations
Most popular