Polar bear cub walks outside for the first time at Munichs Hellabrunn Zoo

  • February 25, 2017 22:25 IST
    By Storyful
Polar bear cub walks outside for the first time at Munichs Hellabrunn Zoo Close
A polar bear cub has taken its first steps outside at Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich. Mother bear Giovanna carefully showed the cub around its home. Giovanna and her baby spend the last three months enclosed in their den. The 14-week-old cub will be named in March. Its emergence comes three days before International Polar Bear Day on 27 February.
loading image
IBT TV
Left wing groups ‘care more about hating Israel’ than they do about fighting anti-Semitism
Most popular