San Francisco-based popular gaming company Niantic announced to discontinue Pokémon GO support for seven Apple devices from March.

Starting March 1, Apple iPhone 5, 5C, the iPad (1st, 2nd and 3rd generation) and the iPad mini (1st and 2nd generation) owners will no longer be able to play the addictive augmented reality game.

Why Niantic is ending Pokémon Go support for older iPhones and iPads?

All Apple iPhones and the iPads, which cannot be upgraded to the latest iOS 11, will not support Pokémon GO, as Niantic is bringing improvements to the Pokémon GO that push the application beyond the capabilities of the operating systems on such devices.

After the end-date, trainers using the affected devices will no longer be able to access their Pokémon GO accounts from the device, or use their PokéCoins or other items in their Bags.

Users are advised to switch to a newer iPhone/iPad or any other supported device to continue playing Pokémon GO.

Rest assured, Pokémon GO play history and points accumulated over the years, will remain intact, when you install the game in your new device and resume where you ended on the older iPhones/iPads, provided you login with the same user ID.

Complete list of Apple devices that will lose support for Pokémon Go next month:

Apple devices Release year Model numbers iPhone 5 2012 A1428, A1429, A1442 iPhone 5c 2013 A1456, A1507, A1516, A1529, A1532 iPad 2 2011 A1395, A1396, A1397 iPad (3rd generation) Early 2012 A1416, A1430, A1403 iPad (4th generation) Late 2012 A1458, A1459, A1460 iPad mini (1st generation) Late 2012 A1432, A1454, A1455

In a related development, Apple has started offering subsidised battery replacement service to older iPhones at all authorised stores.

Apple, after confessing to throttling CPU performance in older iPhones to extend the battery life, slashed the cell repair charges.

Now, an out-of-warranty iPhone battery costs $50 less — $29 instead of original price $79 — for anyone with an iPhone 6 or later whose battery needs to be replaced, starting in January and available worldwide through December 2018.

