Avid Pokemon GO trainers are in for some exciting news as the latest iteration of GPS aka location hack is now available on iOS (v1.39.0) and Android (v0.69.0). Using these modified versions of the game, you get the privilege of navigating the in-game map without having to physically budge from the comfort of your couch.
Users will also benefit from the latest performance improvements and feature upgrades over the previous Pokemon GO release, besides the ability to hunt down the rarest Pokemons with ease.
Interested iOS and Android users may go ahead and install the Pokemon GO++ hack without rooting or jailbreaking their device. Note: You will need Android Kitkat (v4.4.4) or later installed on your phone to run the game flawlessly.
For Android users
Downloads Required
Ensure that you have installed the latest version of Pokemon GO (v0.69.0) on your Android device via Google Play Store.
Download and install the Fly GPS app for free via Play Store.
How to install Pokemon GO++ hack (v0.69.0) on Android
- Once you have installed both the apps on your smartphone, launch Settings and go to About Device section. Scroll down and locate the build number, and then tap on it seven times to unlock developer mode on the phone. For instance, the build number will be located under the section About > Software info on Samsung devices.
- In the Settings app, choose Developer options and tap on Mock location app. Finally, select Fly GPS from the options list.
- Go to Settings > Privacy and Safety > Location > Location method and ensure both High Accuracy and Location History features are enabled. Note: If you are caught while using hack tools such as this one on Pokemon game-servers, your Pokemon GO account may be banned for life. So avid Pokemon gamers are advised to proceed with caution.
- Finally, launch the Fly GPS app and select your location. Explore more options by tapping on the ensuing text box.
- Now choose GPS Service Run and then select Joystick Location Mode – (Pokemon).
That's it. You have now successfully installed the latest hack for the updated version of Pokemon GO in Android. Navigate the AR world freely and capture rare Pokemons with ease as you now have the GPS hack installed on your phone.
For iOS users
Exercise caution while using hack tools as Niantic game servers are capable of detecting accounts using hacks to bypass the in-game restrictions.
Prerequisites
- A Mac or a Windows computer
- Any device running iOS 9 or higher
- The latest version of iTunes installed on the device (download here)
Downloads Required
- Download the IPA file for the Pokemon GO++ hack v1.39.0 for iOS
- Download latest version of Cydia Impactor
How to install Pokemon GO++ hack (v1.39.0) on iOS
- Uninstall any older versions of Pokemon GO from your device, before you proceed.
- Download Cydia Impactor using the link provided to your computer, which allows IPA files to be signed as official and sideloaded to the device.
- Connect the device to your Mac or PC via USB cable.
- Launch the Cydia Impactor tool on your PC or Mac. Drag and drop the Pokemon GO IPA file you downloaded earlier onto the Cydia Impactor interface.
- When prompted, enter the email ID and password of an active and valid Apple account to proceed.
- An Apple Developer Warning message should appear on the screen. Just hit OK to continue.
- Open the Settings app and go to Settings > General > Profiles and Device Management. On some iOS versions, the option will be Settings > General > Device Management or Settings > General > Profile.
- Just select Trust [Apple ID] option when prompted to confirm your Apple ID used to sign the IPA files, and then tap Trust again in the pop up window.
- The app will be verified with the registered Apple ID and it will launch automatically. Make sure that Location Services feature is turned on for the new app via Settings > Privacy and the game should work as intended.