Avid Pokemon GO fans can continue enjoying the GPS aka location hack for Nintendo's popular augmented-reality game, thanks to the release of latest Pokemon GO++ hack for iOS (v1.37.1) and Android (v0.67.1). The newly modified versions of the game retain the privilege of navigating the in-game map without you having to physically budge from the comfort of your couch.

Gamers can also enjoy the latest feature enhancements and performance improvements over the previous Pokemon GO release, while avid Pokemon trainers can hunt down the rarest Pokemons with ease using these hacks on iOS and Android.

Interested iOS and Android users may go ahead and install the Pokemon GO++ hack without rooting or jailbreaking their device. Note: You will need Android Kitkat (v4.4.4) or later installed on your phone to run the game flawlessly.

For Android users

Downloads Required

Ensure that you have installed the latest version of Pokemon GO (v0.67.1) on your Android device via Google Play Store.

Download and install the Fly GPS app for free via Play Store.

How to install Pokemon GO++ hack (v0.67.1) on Android

Once you have installed both the apps on your smartphone, launch Settings and go to About Device section. Scroll down and locate the build number , and then tap on it seven times to unlock developer mode on the phone. For instance, the build number will be located under the section About > Software info on Samsung devices.

and go to section. Scroll down and locate the , and then tap on it seven times to on the phone. For instance, the build number will be located under the section About > Software info on Samsung devices. In the Settings app, choose Developer options and tap on Mock location app. Finally, select Fly GPS from the options list.

app, choose and tap on app. Finally, select from the options list. Go to Settings > Privacy and Safety > Location > Location method and ensure both High Accuracy and Location History features are enabled. Note: If you are caught while using hack tools such as this one on Pokemon game-servers, your Pokemon GO account may be banned for life. So avid Pokemon gamers are advised to proceed with caution.

If you are caught while using hack tools such as this one on Pokemon game-servers, your Pokemon GO account may be banned for life. So avid Pokemon gamers are advised to proceed with caution. Finally, launch the Fly GPS app and select your location. Explore more options by tapping on the ensuing text box.

Now choose GPS Service Run and then select Joystick Location Mode – (Pokemon).

That's it. You have now successfully installed the latest hack for the updated version of Pokemon GO in Android. Navigate the AR world freely and capture rare Pokemons with ease as you now have the GPS hack installed on your phone.

For iOS users

Exercise caution while using hack tools as Niantic game servers are capable of detecting accounts using hacks to bypass the in-game restrictions.

Prerequisites

A Mac or a Windows computer

Any device running iOS 9 or higher

The latest version of iTunes installed on the device (download here)

Downloads Required

Download the IPA file for the Pokemon GO++ hack v1.37.1 for iOS

Download latest version of Cydia Impactor

How to install Pokemon GO++ hack (v1.37.1) on iOS