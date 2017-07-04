Nintendo's smash-hit augmented reality game 'Pokemon GO' recently received the Raid update where you can use a bunch of new features, including the ability to hunt down new Pokemons with maximum combat power (CP). You will also get a chance to encounter tougher raid boss Pokemons at gyms or team up with fellow trainers to take down the elite ones.

Check out the full list of Raid bosses that you might encounter in the game (below) alongside some tips and tricks to identify the Pokemon with the highest CP just by looking at the colour of the raid eggs. The colour of the raid eggs will vary from one tier to another as they feature different types of Pokemons in the game.

You will encounter tougher Pokemons during raids as you move up to higher ranks or levels after each win. You will also face the additional constraint of beating the raid boss before the time runs out. However, such an effort could bring you some cool rewards after you have won the raid battle.

Basically, you will come across three different colour-coded raid eggs: pink, yellow and legendary.

The pink raid eggs give you the most common Pokemons with lower CP and it is easier to defeat them. The yellow raid eggs offer some rare Pokemons and powerful raid bosses, which require you to assemble a team of players to take them out. Finally, the legendary raid eggs are dark in colour and they only hatch the top-tier Pokemons or raid bosses with the highest combat power.

Here is the full list of Pokemon types found in raid battles, which have been classified based on their colour code as well as the raid tier category:

Pink raid eggs

Magikarp: A Water type Pokemon where you can use an electric attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 1165 and Max Catch CP of 125.

Croconaw: Another Water type Pokemon where you can use an electric attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 5207 and Max Catch CP of 913.

Bayleef: A Grass type Pokemon where you can use a fire attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 4375 and Max Catch CP of 740.

Quilava: A Fire type Pokemon where you can use a water attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 5085 and Max Catch CP of 847.

Croconaw: A Water type Pokemon where you can use Electric or Grass attack skill. It has max boss CP of 5207. You can use Exeggutor, Venusaur, or Jolteon against the Pokemon in battle.

Raid Tier 2:

Electabuzz: An Electric type Pokemon where you can use ground attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 11311 and Max Catch CP of 1255.

Exeggutor: A Grass/Psychic type Pokemon where you can use a bug attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 12633 and Max Catch CP of 1666.

Magmar: A Fire type Pokemon where you can use a water attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 11610 and Max Catch CP of 1288.

Muk: A Poison type Pokemon where you can use a psychic attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 11200 and Max Catch CP of 1548.

Weezing: A Poison type Pokemon where you can use psychic attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 11245 and Max Catch CP of 1247.

Yellow raid eggs

Raid Tier 3:

Vaporeon: A Water type Pokemon where you can use an electric attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 16696 and Max Catch CP of 1804.

Arcanine: A Fire type Pokemon where you can use a water attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 17832 and Max Catch CP of 1622.

Machamp: A Fighting type Pokemon where you can use a psychic/flying attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 18144 and Max Catch CP of 1650.

Jolteon: An Electric type Pokemon where you can use a ground attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 19883 and Max Catch CP of 1560.

Gengar: A Ghost type Pokemon where you can use a dark attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 19768 and Max Catch CP of 1496.

Flareon: A Fire type Pokemon where you can use a water attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 21155 and Max Catch CP of 1659.

Alakazam: A Fire type Psychic Pokemon where you can use a dark attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 22646 and Max Catch CP of 1649.

Raid Tier 4:

Lapras: A Water or Ice Pokemon where you can use an electric attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 21768 and Max Catch CP of 1487.

Blastoise: A Water type Pokemon where you can use an electric attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 24162 and Max Catch CP of 1487.

Venusaur: A Grass type Pokemon where you can use a fire attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 26921 and Max Catch CP of 1467.

Charizard: A Fire or Flying type Pokemon where you can use a water or rock attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 28485 and Max Catch CP of 1535.

Snorlax: A normal type Pokemon where you can use a fighting attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 25419 and Max Catch CP of 1917.

Rhydon: A Ground or Rock type where you can use a water attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 30512 and Max Catch CP of 1886.

Tyranitar: A Rock or Dark type where you can use a fighting attack skill. It has Max Boss CP of 34707 and Max Catch CP of 2097.

Legendary raid eggs

Raid tier 5: