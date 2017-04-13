Pohela Boishakh or Poila Boisakh has arrived and Bengalis all over India celebrate their New Year on April 14. This day, which marks the harvest festival, will be rejoiced with different names in different states.

The Bengali New Year is known as Pohela Boishakh, the Tamil New Year is Puthandu, the Malayalam New Year as Vishu and the Assamese New Year is Bohag Bihu.

Bengalis greet people saying "Shubho Noboborsho" on the Bengali New Year. In Kolkata, it is considered an auspicious time for marriages. Offering prayers for one's well being, touching elders' feet and wearing new clothes are the part of the occasion.

Also, good food is a part of every Bengali celebration. As all the states in India will have popular Bengali restaurants, Bengaluru too has its top 5.

Check out top 5 Bengali restaurants to celebrate Bengali New Year in Bengaluru and book your table:

Esplanade

Celebrate Poila Boisakh with Bengali food in Esplanade and their restaurants are in Indiranagar and Bellandur. The Indiranagar outlet is more popular and has amazing mouth-watering preparations. If you are planning to go to this place on Bengali New Year, call and reserve your table in advance.

Bhojohori Manna

Bhojohori Manna is a popular outlet in Kolkata and is one of the favourite Bengali food lovers' places in Bengaluru as well. Situated in Kormangala and JP Nagar, it will introduce you to a proper taste of Bengali cuisines.

Oh! Calcutta

This popular Bengali restaurant in Bengaluru will come to the rescue when you have Bengali food cravings. On the occasion of Poila Boisakh, take your family to this amazing place to enjoy kosha mangsho with luchi and fish fry.

Panch Phoron

To enjoy the homely Bengali food, get a table booked at Panch Phoron in Kormangala. From the rates being reasonable to the good reviews it has received, a Bengali food lover should walk in to this restaurant on Poila Boisakh.

Sorse

Sorse, which means mustard in Bengali, is a restaurant in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Known for amazing fish dishes, it is providing Poila Boisakh (Bengali New Year) Grand Buffet on April 15, Saturday and April 16, Sunday. They will be celebrating the festive season offer from 12 pm. to 10:30 pm. Please do not forget to make reservations.

Watch how to make kosha mangsho (mutton) here: