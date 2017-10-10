Looks like trolling has become the favourite passtime of users on social media. And the latest victim is Shabana Azmi.

Shabana recently shared a dish of poha and wrote: "Upma cooked by Ketki for breakfast in Florence!Thats what u expect was the demand of the gujju ladies im with.No sirree it was mine Love it [sic]".

Twitter immediately noticed the mistake and started correcting her, while some trolled her with hilarious memes.

One of the users posted a picture of momos saying: "ma'am please Rate this modak, maine banaya hai [sic]".

Even more hilarious memes started appearing on the actress' timeline — funny enough to make us laugh out loud!

Shabana, too, couldn't stop laughing and tweeted: "The responses are hilarioys. Havent stopped laughing.. ofcourse its poha .. upma slipped out but has led to much entertainment! [sic]".

She even retweeted some of the responses.

Upma cooked by Ketki for breakfast in Florence!Thats what u expect was the demand of the gujju ladies im with.No sirree it was mine Love it? pic.twitter.com/ISicmbt4Ue — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 9, 2017

Very nice ma'am but my favorite is Dhokla pic.twitter.com/RuxMVhQAs5 — Gautam Trivedi (@Gotham3) October 9, 2017

Since you are in Italy, you must try the Pizza there pic.twitter.com/EzfpXFgImS — Capt Obvious (@DesolateCranium) October 9, 2017

Mam pls rate chicken tikka masala made by me. pic.twitter.com/VsTyQBdlPS — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) October 9, 2017

I made this Doughnuts. How do they look ? pic.twitter.com/85jJ6Hv40m — दफ्तर of Saggy (@AuntyNational) October 9, 2017

Madam ji ye samose mene banaye hai

Kha ke btana kaise hai? pic.twitter.com/ExoeZfoiPd — AMIT (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 9, 2017

huge fan of javed sahab's poetry ma'm! pic.twitter.com/9sWgOPWurO — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 9, 2017

Ma'am, Farhan is my favorite Director pic.twitter.com/PjYq4Sjhe2 — SaaagarJ (@insaneiyat) October 9, 2017