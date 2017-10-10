Aamir Khan, Anushka Shrama hosts Special Screening of 'PK'
Shabana Azmi

Looks like trolling has become the favourite passtime of users on social media. And the latest victim is Shabana Azmi.

Shabana recently shared a dish of poha and wrote: "Upma cooked by Ketki for breakfast in Florence!Thats what u expect was the demand of the gujju ladies im with.No sirree it was mine Love it [sic]".

Twitter immediately noticed the mistake and started correcting her, while some trolled her with hilarious memes.

One of the users posted a picture of momos saying: "ma'am please Rate this modak, maine banaya hai [sic]".

Even more hilarious memes started appearing on the actress' timeline — funny enough to make us laugh out loud!

Shabana, too, couldn't stop laughing and tweeted: "The responses are hilarioys. Havent stopped laughing.. ofcourse its poha .. upma slipped out but has led to much entertainment! [sic]".

She even retweeted some of the responses.

 