Kangana Ranaut is known for her outspoken nature, and she hardly misses an opportunity to take a dig at Hrithik Roshan with whom she allegedly had an affair. Now, the actress made another interesting comment when she was asked about her love story.

Kangana recently appeared as a guest at India's Next Superstar, and showed her witty self. Commenting on her own love story, the Rangoon actress said in a poetic way that reports of her affair were available on all newspapers.

"Mere ishq ke kisse toh saare newspapers mein likhe gaye hain (My love story got published in all newspapers)," Kangana said on the show when asked about her own love story, reports DNA

Kangana and Hrithik's alleged affair had remained in news for a long time, as the two had gotten into a nasty fight over it. While the actress had claimed that she was in a relationship with the handsome hunk, the latter had always denied the claims.

She was apparently in a poetic mood at the show and went on to narrate a few lines from a poem that she wrote "when she was in love".

"Ishq ki aankhon mein khuda dekha hai humne, na woh roshni thi na andhera, na jaane kaunsa manzar dekha hai humne (I have seen God in the eyes of love, neither it was brightness nor darkness. I am clueless about what view it was)," Kangana recited saying that she wrote these lines when she was in love, the publication stated.

Although Kangana did not take any name here, it appears that she wrote these lines when she was in love with Hrithik.

The bold diva made another comment worth mentioning on the show when she was asked about her marriage plans. Kangana said that it is "unfortunate" that the society becomes concerned about a woman's marriage as soon as she turns 30.

"I don't know why our society wants women to marry by the age of 30. It is very unfortunate. I am not getting married anytime soon and I am not even 30," DNA quoted her saying on the show when asked to reveal her marriage plans.

Looks like this particular episode of India's Next Superstar will be very interesting to watch as apart from these aforementioned comments made by Kangana, she also made peace with Karan Johar on the show.

Following their big "nepotism" fight, Kangana and KJo hugged and made up during the show. A picture of the two hugging each other has also made its way into social media.

Meanwhile, Kangana and Hrithik reportedly were present at a recent event under the same roof. Kangana was a part of the audience at Umang 2018, while Hrithik performed on the stage.

This is a rare thing to happen as the two are likely to avoid facing each other after the big controversy. However, looks like the two stars are not afraid to face each other, or maybe deliberately planned their presence in a manner that they could avoid any awkward situation.