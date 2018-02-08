ZTE's budget-friendly smartphone Blade V9 has already missed the launch window of the year. The smartphone was supposed to be unveiled at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2018 in January, but the company decided to delay the announcement.

Now, the latest reports suggest that the company will make the announcement at the upcoming MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2018, which will be held in Barcelona later this month.

In December 2017, ZTE Blade V9 was first found listed on ZTE's Spanish website with all its specifications. The smartphone will be a successor of the Blade V8 and is expected to be ZTE's first smartphone with 18:9 display.

ZTE Blade V9 with 2GB RAM and Android Oreo shows up at the FCC https://t.co/TOHXjsUpxL pic.twitter.com/WGZ0YVA12S — XDA Developers (@xdadevelopers) January 26, 2018

This smartphone is important because this could be an affordable Android phone in the United States to feature an edge-to-edge display. The Blade V9 will sport a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels.

On the hardware side, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 450 chipset clubbed with 2GB, 3GB or 4GB of RAM variants with an onboard storage of 16GB, 32GB or 64GB, respectively. However, users can also expand the storage via microSD card.

Surprisingly, the pocket-friendly Blade V9 will sport a dual-camera setup with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel camera sensors on the back along with the biometric sensors. On the front, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel f/1.8 secondary camera for selfie lovers.

The ZTE Blade V9 will pack Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, and is backed by a 3,200mAh battery. The phone also looks like a premium smartphone with its glass and plastic design.

ZTE Blade V9 will be available in two colour variants -- black and gold. However, there is still no clarity on the pricing of the ZTE Blade V9 and for that, we have to wait for the official launch of the smartphone.