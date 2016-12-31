This year, New Year celebrations will begin on an unusual note on December 31, at least in India. Instead of partying, several people will be glued to the television to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech on the New Year's eve.

PM Modi will address the nation at 7.30 pm on Saturday, December 31. He is likely to talk about demonetisation and black or undeclared money. The speech will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and several other news channels.

Not only the news channels, but several event organisers as well as restaurants and hotels are also making special arrangements to broadcast the speech on wide screens. "All eyes are on the PM. What's in store for the people will be known in the next few hours," Vishesh Sinha, director of Page-3 events, told Deccan Chronicle. "Like everyone else, we are hoping he will announce some big decision. The timing of the PM's speech coinciding with New Year celebrations is leading to speculations that he will offer a few goodies to make the celebrations merrier."

The New Year's eve speech will be Modi's second address to the nation since November 8, the day he demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. He had set a 50-day deadline for depositing the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in the bank. The deadline for depositing the banned notes ended on December 30, and along with that, the 50-day period Modi had asked to ease the cash crunch also ended. On Saturday, he is expected to speak on the steps his government has taken to ease the cash crunch.

On November 8, he surprised Indians by announcing that the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes are demonetised in a move to crack down on the black or undeclared money. Modi had said that demonetisation would help set up cashless economy and better transparency.

Watch Doordarshan live here: