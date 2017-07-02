Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched President Pranab Mukherjee's book 'President Pranab Mukherjee – A Statesman' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, July 2, describing him as a "father figure" who guided him when he had shifted to Delhi after being elected as the prime minister of India.

PM Modi got quite emotional while talking about the president. He lauded his mentorship and also recalled his time that he spent working with Mukherjee. "Like a father figure, Pranab Da has guided me. He would tell me, Modi ji please take adequate rest, take care of your health," the PM said.

Modi added: "I will never forget that when I came to Delhi, I had someone like Pranab Da to guide me... Yeh mere jeevan ka bohot bada saubhagya raha ki mujhe Pranab da ki ungli pakad kar, dilli ki zindagi me apne aap ko set karne ki suvidha mili (it was a very big privilege of my life that I eased into life in Delhi holding Pranab da's hand)."

The prime minister also spoke about the book: "The presidency is much more than protocol. Through the photographs in the book, we see the human side of our president and we feel proud." He added that there are more aspects to a leader than what is written about in newspapers.

"The newspapers show aspects of a leader but there are more aspects to a leader than only what is published in the papers. It is my privilege that I got to work with Shri Pranab Mukherjee," PM Modi said. President Mukherjee provided constant support to the new reforms being introduced by the Modi-led government.

PM Modi also recalled his time when he got the opportunity to work with leaders of different parties and ideologies."During Emergency, I got to work with leaders and workers of very different ideologies. When I was CM I worked with Nawal Kishore Sharma ji, who was the governor. He was previously associated with the Congress Party," the PM said.

PM Modi also appreciated photographer Varun Joshi for the making of the coffee table book on President Mukherjee.

President Mukherjee's term ends on July 24 this year.