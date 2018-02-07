Jashodaben Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben Modi.Creative Commons/gujaratheadline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben was injured when the car she was travelling in collided with a truck on Wednesday, February 7. 

While the driver of Jashodaben's car, who has been identified as Basanth, died on the spot, two other women suffered minor injuries and an SPG commando has been gravely injured.

"Jashodaben is okay. She's (in) comfort. She is getting primary health check-up done," Suresh Khatik, the sub-divisional magistrate of Chittorgarh was quoted as saying by the NDTV.

The accident took place at around 10 am near Begu on the Kota-Chittor highway, which is 55 km from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

Jashodaben was travelling from Atru in Rajasthan's Baran district to Udaipur when her car collided with the trailer truck. Reports claim that the car hit the heavy vehicle when the trailer truck's driver suddenly applied the brakes.

The truck driver has been detained by the police.

Jashodaben, 65, who is a retired school teacher, lives in Brahmanwada, a village located 35 km from Modi's hometown in Vadnagar. She lives with her brother and his wife.

