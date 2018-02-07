Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben was injured when the car she was travelling in collided with a truck on Wednesday, February 7.

While the driver of Jashodaben's car, who has been identified as Basanth, died on the spot, two other women suffered minor injuries and an SPG commando has been gravely injured.

"Jashodaben is okay. She's (in) comfort. She is getting primary health check-up done," Suresh Khatik, the sub-divisional magistrate of Chittorgarh was quoted as saying by the NDTV.

The car in which PM Modi's wife, Jashodaben was travelling met with an accident on highway in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh. Her condition is fine, she was taken to the hospital for medical check up. pic.twitter.com/MtswTT1pUH — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2018

The accident took place at around 10 am near Begu on the Kota-Chittor highway, which is 55 km from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

Jashodaben was travelling from Atru in Rajasthan's Baran district to Udaipur when her car collided with the trailer truck. Reports claim that the car hit the heavy vehicle when the trailer truck's driver suddenly applied the brakes.

The truck driver has been detained by the police.

Jashodaben, 65, who is a retired school teacher, lives in Brahmanwada, a village located 35 km from Modi's hometown in Vadnagar. She lives with her brother and his wife.

Politicians have cut across party lines to expresse concern for her:

Sad to hear about the unfortunate road accident in which Honourable PM Modi Ji’s wife respected #Jashodaben Ji & others got injured and one died. May God give strength to deceased family. Praying for speedy recovery of Jashodaben Ji. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 7, 2018

Looks like a terrible road accident on Chittor highway. Hope for quick recovery & good health for Jashodaben ji. — Jayant Chaudhary (@jayantrld) February 7, 2018

Sad to learn about the road accident near #Chittorgarh, #Rajasthan in which #Jashodaben and others got injured and one person died... May God give strength to bereaved family... Hope n pray those injured recover soon.. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 7, 2018

Wishing Jashodaben safety & health .

It’s always heartbreaking to see the poor woman going around on her own at this age .

What a sad life.

Hope the attempt on her life wasn’t deliberate . Would be such a tragedy if it was ! — Pankhuri Pathak (@pankhuripathak) February 7, 2018

A section of the Twitterati has also wished Jashodaben a speedy recovery:

PM Narendra Modi's Wife Jashodaben Met With An Accident In Kota-Chittor Highway In Rajasthan. She Has Suffered Head Injuries, One Person Has Died In The Accident.

Pray For Her Speedy Recovery ??? pic.twitter.com/0kdIakx71q — Sachin Deshwal (@iSachinDeshwal) February 7, 2018

Looks terrible. Hope PM Modi's wife, Jashodaben, will recover soon! https://t.co/2xGZsaJH1p — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) February 7, 2018