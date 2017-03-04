Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting his parliamentary constituency Varanasi as Uttar Pradesh enters its final phase of elections scheduled to take place on March 8.

A roadshow from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to the Town Hall in Varanasi is currently underway. PM Modi also stopped at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer his prayers and conduct a puja. The cavalcade will also cross the district of Jaunpur, where PM Modi will address a rally.

Here are all the live updates:

2:07 pm IST:

PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/XCFFgZhBT8 — ANI (@ANI_news) March 4, 2017

2:03 pm IST:

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow proceeds in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi pic.twitter.com/nBirbVemSr — ANI (@ANI_news) March 4, 2017

1:49 pm IST:

PM Narendra Modi's roadshow to reach Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi shortly pic.twitter.com/fxj3L2LGV1 — ANI (@ANI_news) March 4, 2017

1:35 pm IST: Pictures from inside the temple where the prime minister will perform a puja.

PM Narendra Modi offered prayers in the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (In Pic: the Kashi Vishwanath temple's sanctum) pic.twitter.com/8ThWilFm27 — ANI (@ANI_news) March 4, 2017

1:25 pm IST: PM Modi has reached the Kashi Vishwanath temple to offer prayers and perform a puja at the temple. 1:23 pm IST:

PM Modi's roadshow proceeds, to reach Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi shortly pic.twitter.com/VsaIif22SU — ANI (@ANI_news) March 4, 2017