From coming up with mid-night announcements that have shaken the country to reacting to cross-border issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved he knows a thing or two about handling pressure.

And when the Prime Minister hosted the India Women's team on Thursday, July 27, after their heroic performances at the ICC Women's World Cup 2017, he shared his thoughts on how to handle nerves with Mithali Raj's side.

Yoga power!

Responding to questions asked by the players on handling pressure, the Prime Minister said that Yoga helps achieve a good balance between mind, body and action. He also said that practice of Yoga helps develop detachment, according to a statement on PMO's official website.

Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party government have time and again highlighted the importance of yoga to the country. In what was the third International Yoga Day in January this year, the 66-year-old leader said yoga is as integral a part of people's lives as common salt.

PM Modi's words of wisdom will come in handy for the women's cricket team, who buckled under pressure in the final of the quadrennial world event in Lord's earlier this month. Chasing a target of 229, India were comfortably placed at the 40-over mark, before they lost seven wickets for just 280 runs to lose the big final by nine runs.

The Indian team was relatively inexperienced at playing on the big stage as it was only their second World Cup final appearance, while England were playing their fifth.

PM Modi's motivational message

PM Modi also told the players they had not "lost", but that India's "daughters" had made the nation proud. He added the society is benefiting from the progress that women are making in various fields.

The cricketers revealed they were elated at seeing the tweets from the Prime Minister before the final on Sunday. They said they felt proud, happy and inspired to know that the Prime Minister was following their progress.

The team also presented a signed cricket bat to PM Modi, who once again wished the entire team in a series of Tweets.