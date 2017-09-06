After pitching strongly for peace yesterday at the Xiamen BRICS meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today followed up with "10 Noble Commitments" to achieve "global transformation"
Here are ten noble commitments Modi suggested to BRICS leadership for global transformation.
Creating a Safer World
By organised & coordinated action on: Counter-terrorism, Cyber-security & Disaster Management.
Creating a Greener World
By countering climate change through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance.
Creating an Enabled World
By deploying suitable technologies to enhance efficiency, economy & effectiveness.
Creating an Inclusive World
By economic mainstreaming of our people including in the banking & financial system.
Creating a Digital World
By bridging the digital divide within and outside our economies.
Creating a Skilled World
By giving future-ready shills to millions of our youth.
Creating a Healthier World
By cooperating in R & D to eradicate diseases & enabling affordable healthcare for all.
Creating an Equitable World
By providing equaity of opportunity to all, particularly through gender equality.
Creating a Connected World
By enabling free flow of goods, people and services.
Creating a Harmonious World
By promoting practices for peaceful coexistence and living in harmony with nature.
Watch the video to find out the details.