After pitching strongly for peace yesterday at the Xiamen BRICS meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today followed up with "10 Noble Commitments" to achieve "global transformation"

Here are ten noble commitments Modi suggested to BRICS leadership for global transformation.

Creating a Safer World

By organised & coordinated action on: Counter-terrorism, Cyber-security & Disaster Management.

Creating a Greener World

By countering climate change through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance.

Creating an Enabled World

By deploying suitable technologies to enhance efficiency, economy & effectiveness.

Creating an Inclusive World

By economic mainstreaming of our people including in the banking & financial system.

Creating a Digital World

By bridging the digital divide within and outside our economies.

Creating a Skilled World

By giving future-ready shills to millions of our youth.

Creating a Healthier World

By cooperating in R & D to eradicate diseases & enabling affordable healthcare for all.

Creating an Equitable World

By providing equaity of opportunity to all, particularly through gender equality.

Creating a Connected World

By enabling free flow of goods, people and services.

Creating a Harmonious World

By promoting practices for peaceful coexistence and living in harmony with nature.

Watch the video to find out the details.