Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deliver a year-ender speech on the evening of Saturday, December 31, the day after the 50-day period of demonetisation — which began on November 8 — ended. People are both eager and apprehensive about this speech: Eager because Modi may announce some new public welfare scheme, and apprehensive because he may announce another harsh step like demonetisation.

There are a number of topics Modi may speak on, the primary being demonetisation. He is expected to detail the effects of the move: how much it has helped the government and the people, and other details. He has already done something of this sort by releasing the BHIM app to help people conduct cashless transactions.

Another topic he may speak on is the upcoming Budget 2017, for which he may ask for suggestions. He is also expected to announce something related to it, having already met experts and economists recently in the run-up to the annual exercise.

