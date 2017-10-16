Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, October 16, said that the Congress hates Gujarat, and pointed to the alleged mistreatment of some Congress leaders from the state.

Speaking at a mega rally in the state capital of Gandhinagar, Modi also threw open challenge at the Congress to fight elections on the issue of development and not misinformation.

He also said that the Congress used "communalism, casteism and misleading people" as "tools to contest elections."

This was after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi — who is tipped to become the party president any day now — predicted a rain of "jumla" or jokes at the rally.

The ruling BJP and the Congress are looking to fight it out in the Assembly elections that are to be held by the end of the year in Gujarat. While the BJP is looking to reassert dominance in the state Modi hails from, the Congress is looking to deliver a setback to the saffron party and enact a resurgence.

Congress hates Gujarat?

After thanking BJP national president Amit Shah for helping steer the party to greater heights, Modi wasted little time in taking on the Congress.

"Everybody knows what the Congress did to Sardar Valabhbhai Patel and his family," said the prime minister about the alleged mistreatment meted out to him and his kin by the very party to which the first home minister of India belonged.

Modi added that the Congress had also left no stone unturned to put obstacles in the path of Morarji Desai, another Congress leader from Gujarat who had gone on to become the prime minister of India.

He also said: "The Congress has always had a negative approach towards development of Gujarat. It did not even complete Sardar Sarovar project. Those questioning us on development of Gujarat must recall what their contribution has been for the state's progress."

'Afraid of development'

The prime minister also said that the Congress is afraid of development. He also threw an open challenge at the Congress to run elections on the issue of development.

Modi said at the Gandhinagar rally addressing the Congress: "The BJP challenges you to fight election on the issue of development. Stop misleading people."

He added: "Election is a fight for development for us [the BJP], while it is a fight for the dynasty for them [the Congress]. Development is going to win and dynasty politics is going to lose."

He ended with the rallying call in Gujarati: "Hoon Vikas Chu, Hoon Gujarat Chu."