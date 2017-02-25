Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a rally in Imphal ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections in March. As usual, he took on the Congress rule in the state, and promised better governance and development in Manipur, while slamming current Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

Here are 10 things Modi said at the election rally while soliciting votes for the BJP:

1. As long as the North-East does not progress, the country's progress will never be complete.

2. It has been 15 years [since the Congress came to power], and Manipur has been ruined. Who is responsible? The Congress did no development. Do they deserve to be [in power] here now?

3. What they [the Congress] did not do in last 15 years, I assure you, we will do in 15 months.

4. Sikkim is a small state that is making rapid progress. But wherever the Congress is in power, there is no development. There is only corruption.

5. Since last 40 years no prime minister of the country came to North-East for the NEC [North-East Conference]. After Morarji Desai, I am the only one who visited [the North-East for NEC].

6. When Atal ji [Atal Bihari Vajpayee] formed government at the Centre, he made policies for overall development of the North-East. But the Congress did not carry the good work forward.

7. We will expose all the corruption that took place in Manipur in the last 15 years. Those who cannot ensure peace in the state have no right to govern Manipur. They made brothers fight against each other.

8. There will never be an economic blockade when BJP comes to power in Manipur. I assure you this.

9. Mr chief minister, every child in Manipur can recognise your lies. There is possibly no chief minister in the country who is talked of in terms of percentage. Has anyone heard of a 10 percent chief minister?

10. The Naga accord was signed one and half years ago. Was the Congress asleep that time? And now it is spreading lies [about it].