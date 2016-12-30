Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a mobile app at New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on Friday, where he was attending his second Digi-Dhan Mela to make digital payments easy. The initiative plans to enable citizens and merchants to undertake realtime digital transactions through the Digi-Dhan Bazaar. The official website for it: https://digidhan.mygov.in/

This is Modi's latest measure to promote digital economy in the country since the demonetisation announcement.

4:52 pm IST: India has united to fight problems within, says PM Modi. Corruption has spread like termites and after November 8 we know people want an honest life. Indians have shown strength by dealing with withdrawal of 86 percent of currency.

4:49 pm IST: India lost the status as golden bird due to our own wrong actions. We can be the golden bird again.

4:46 pm IST: In last 50 days media while covering me, also questioned the Govt on how will the country become digital when poor don't have mobile. Media will now question everyone if they have a mobile and BHIM app so why are they carrying cash, PM Modi said.

4:44 pm IST: I am thankful of the media. What they say has an influence, says PM Modi. They helped promote awareness about road safety, swacchata abhiyan.

4:43 pm IST: We are catching the rats who ate the poor man's portions, says PM Modi.

4:40 pm IST: PM Modi takes a dig at Congress saying that three years ago scams, such as Coalgate, 2G, were discovered where money was only lost. Now people read about how much money is recovered.

Mobile App 'BHIM' heralds an era of digital transfers. It is easy, hassle free & efficient. Truly a visionary step by PM @narendramodi ji! — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) December 30, 2016

In Mori, every villager can transact digitally through e-banking, RuPay card, SBI Buddy; 650 smart mobiles made available to villagers (4/4) — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) December 30, 2016

4:35 pm IST: Business worth crores is being done online, says PM Modi. The share market is completely digital, he added.

4:33 pm IST: This is the poor people's treasure not the educated, rich's. This money is for poor, small businessmen, tribals and farmers. Mantra of Dr. Ambedkar was to work for the upliftment of the poor. And the biggest power of technology is that it can empower the poor.

4:29 pm IST: In two weeks we will make one more accomplishment, it's security is being worked on. It will empower BHIM, for which you'll only require your thumb to pay.

4:28 pm IST: You can use BHIM app on smartphones and other phones, even without internet, says PM Modi.

4:25 pm IST: Ambedkar's contribution led to the formation of the Reserve Bank of India. He was a great economist.

4:23 pm IST: The mobile app has been named Bhim after Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Dr Ambedkar's thesis offers significant insights of various economic issues.

4:22 pm IST: All those who are joining the digital movement are helping India towards a bright future.

4:20 pm IST: Mega draw on April 14th where crores of awards will be given.

4:18 pm IST: On the day of Christmas, GoI announced schemes to reward small traders and customers who resort to digital payments, said PM Modi. These two initiatives, the Lucky Grahak Yojana and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojana are a Christmas gift to the nation. Prizes are given to those who make transactions of more than Rs 50 and less than Rs 3000, so that the poor can win. Over the 100 day period, several families will be given the prizes. These schemes were launched to benefit poor.

4:16 pm IST: PM Modi conducts lucky draw for 'Lucky Grahak Yojana' and 'Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana' at the Digi Dhan Mela at the Talkotra stadium.

4:09 pm IST: Union Minister RS Prasad speaking at the Digi Dhan Mela at the Talkotra stadium.

"Digital India, Digital Payment, Digi Dhan are part of campaigns to build a developed India," Union Minister RS Prasad said.

4:08 pm IST: PM Narendra Modi distributed prizes to those who have made contributions to promote digital payments in the country.

