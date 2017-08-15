Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deliver his fourth Independence Day speech from the rafters of the Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 15.

On the occasion of 70 years of Independence, Modi is expected to talk about various aspects of his governance, including demonetisation, the new GST regime and Aadhaar-linking of various government services and schemes.

However, with less than two years to go before the next Lok Sabha elections -- the current government's mandate expires in May 2019, so the next polls must be held in or before April 2019 -- the prime minister may just decide to kick-start his election strategy with this speech.

What to expect

One topic Modi is sure to speak on is terrorism, and he might even touch upon the issue of unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

He may also announce some new government initiative or scheme, with an eye specifically towards the 2019 Assembly elections.

Then again, Modi might surprise everyone and speak on jobs and employment -- one topic where lack of growth despite pre-election promises has hurt the prime minister and his government the most.

