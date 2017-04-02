Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, the longest tunnel in India connecting Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. The tunnel is 9.2 km long and reduces the travel time between Jammu and Srinagar by 2 hours and 38 km.

PM Modi faced opposition from Congress, the Nationalist Conference and the separatists over the tunnel. While the Congress sought recognition for initiating the project, separatists called for a shutdown in Srinagar.

However, some people, like an IAS topper from Kashmir in 2009, said: "The 9 km long Chenani-Nashri tunnel is a common man's project. It may not be appreciated by the opinionated elite, but for the quiet majority who have no choice, but to travel by road between Jammu and Srinagar, this will make a huge difference."

PM Modi, accompanied by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, state chief minister Mehbooba Mufti among others, inspected the facilities inside the tunnel. It has parallel escape tunnels to handle emergencies and 29 cross passages every 300 metres connecting the two tubes.

It is a bi-directional tunnel and would save Rs 27 lakh fuel per day. It is also an all-weather tunnel.

The tunnel also has traffic control systems from both north and south ends and a transverse ventilation system to ensure supply of fresh air at all times.

