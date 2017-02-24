Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating a 112-foot Shiva statue on Maha Shivaratri at Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on Friday. The curtain raiser is is being held on February 24, which is Maha Shivratri according to Hindu religion. The Isha Foundation was founded by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

However, some groups have been protesting against the 112-foot Shiva statue claiming that it would cause ecological damage to the area.

6:24 pm IST: PM Modi offer prayers at Suryakund in Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

6:21 pm IST: PM Modi arriving at Suryakund with Sadhguru.

6:00 pm IST: Thousands of people have gathered at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.