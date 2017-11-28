Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor of United States President Donald J Trump, is in Hyderabad today to attend the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017. Ivanka is leading the US delegation for the eighth edition of the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Ivanka addressed the grand summit in Hyderabad. This year's GES summit will highlight the theme "Women First, Prosperity for All" and focus on supporting women entrepreneurs.

NITI Aayog in partnership with the government of the United States has organised first South Asian edition of the GES which has been previously held in many other nations including Washington DC, Istanbul, Dubai, Marrakech, Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur, and Silicon Valley.

This is Ivanka's first official trip as part of a White House delegation to India. Before her arrival in India, Ivanka hailed India's history and culture, and wished for its continued progress.

Considering Ivanka's presence and the arrival of delgates from all around the globe security has been beefed up in major areas of the city. Around 1,200 delegates — most of them women — will be a part of the summit. Nearly 10,000 security personnel, including commandos, special police and civil police, are guarding roads, hotels and the venue in Hyderabad.

Mock drills assuring the security measures were also conducted on Sunday and Monday at Begumpet and Shamshabad airports.

