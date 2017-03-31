India's longest road tunnel and Asia's longest bi-directional tunnel, connecting Chenani and Nashri in Jammu and Kashmir, will be open to traffic from April 2. This engineering marvel, which is being called the "Tunnel of Hope" in Kashmir will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.

India's first & Asia's longest bi-directional tunnel, #ChenaniNashri, to be inaugurated by PM @narendramodi on April 2nd, 2017.

Apart from the 8.5 km long Banihal-Qazigund tunnel, which will become operational from 2018 will further ease the traffic of the Jawahar Tunnel, the 10.89 km Chenani-Nashri tunnels is the second part of the ambitious plan of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to redevelop the existing two-lane Jammu-Srinagar highway and construct a state-of-art four-lane highway between the summer and winter capitals of Jammu and Kashmir.

Here's all you need to know about the "Tunnel of Hope:"

The 10.89 km long tunnel project, which will connect Udhampur with the Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir, was built at a cost of Rs 2,519 crore.

The main bi-directional tunnel consists of a 9.35-metre wide carriageway with a 5-metre vertical clearance.

Besides parallel escape tunnels to facilitate emergencies, there are 29 cross passages every 300 metres connecting the two tubes.

The structure ensuring all-weather connectivity will reduce the distance between the twin capitals by 38 km or two hours.

Equipped with traffic control systems approaching from both north and south end; a transverse ventilation system will ensure a supply of fresh air at all times.

India's longest highway tunnel, Chenani Nashri will come with numerous intelligent features.

The tunnel also boasts of a diligent video surveillance, power supply, SOS call box, firefighting and incident detection

The reduction in traffic on the bypassed 41 kms will help in preserving the ecology of this sensitive region as a large-scale deforestation will be avoided.

The Chenani-Nashri Tunnel will help avoid a few stretches on the National Highway 44 that are prone to avalanches and landslides.

Build in a record time of four years, this tunnel will bypass Patnitop, Kud and Batote.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had laid the foundation stone for this tunnel. Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways (RTH) Nitin Gadkari triggered the last blast in the tunnel on July 13, 2015.

