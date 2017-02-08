Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Ghaziabad on his third of 12 rallies in the state of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. A day before, he attacked Opposition party Congress by accusing them of corruption and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for alliance with the Congress.

2:18 pm IST: "SP has filled governance with casteism. People's rights have been snatched away...If BJP assumes power in UP, we will scrutinise the scams in employment sector. Unemployed will get jobs."

2:10 pm IST: "Samajwadi Party has been providing shelter to criminals in Uttar Pradesh," says PM Modi in Ghaziabad. "Girls are afraid of going to school."

2:05 pm IST: "During 2019 general election, I will directly respond to everyone," said PM Modi.

2:03 pm IST: "The people know what Akhilesh ji did with his father, uncle, and other family members," said PM Modi. "When he was chosen as chief minister I thought he was young and educated, he would do good work but he was a disappointment. He ruined UP."

2:00 pm IST: This election is about ending the 14-year-exile of progress in Uttar Pradesh, said PM Modi.