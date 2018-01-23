PM Modi delivering his keynote speech, at the plenary session of the World Economic Forum, in Davos on January 23, 2018.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 23, showcased India as a business destination to the world at the opening session of the World Economic Forum at Davos. 

In the meet, he showcased the ease of doing business in India. He spoke on topics including climate change, terrorism and the threats to globalisation from the powers of protectionism.

He recalled that the last time an Indian prime minister attended the WEF 21 years ago, "India's GDP in 1997, when the last PM came to Davos, was a little over 400 billion dollars. It has grown six times since."

In India, he said, "democracy, demography and dynamism" are shaping development and growth that is inclusive.

While he received a rousing applause from those in attendance after his speech, Twitterati seemed unimpressed. 

Modi's political rivals were quick to point out flaws and throw shade at the prime minister.

However, he did receive some support, but they were from expected quarters. 