Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 23, showcased India as a business destination to the world at the opening session of the World Economic Forum at Davos.

In the meet, he showcased the ease of doing business in India. He spoke on topics including climate change, terrorism and the threats to globalisation from the powers of protectionism.

He recalled that the last time an Indian prime minister attended the WEF 21 years ago, "India's GDP in 1997, when the last PM came to Davos, was a little over 400 billion dollars. It has grown six times since."

In India, he said, "democracy, demography and dynamism" are shaping development and growth that is inclusive.

While he received a rousing applause from those in attendance after his speech, Twitterati seemed unimpressed.

Modi's political rivals were quick to point out flaws and throw shade at the prime minister.

Modi ji spoke about Big Data,Artificial Intelligence,Cyber Security



A simple task envisaged by UPA-National Optical Fibre Network to connect 2.5 Lakh Gram Panchayats is NOT finished.First Modiji extended deadline to 2016 & NOW to 2019! More than HALF LEFT! #IndiaMeansBusiness? — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) 23 January 2018

Dear PM,

Welcome to Switzerland! Please tell DAVOS why 1% of India’s population gets 73% of its wealth? I’m attaching a report for your ready reference. https://t.co/lLSNOig5pE — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) 23 January 2018

India PM Modi speaks in Davos of a “shared future.” Waiting for him to stand up to the Hindu nationalists and mention India’s Muslim community as a part of that future. Or the present. #WEF2018 pic.twitter.com/18DvsY1y7I — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) 23 January 2018

Some ppl were complaining about 'Hindi speech' by Modi in Davos.. and now Modi has also started using Sanskrit.. haha. ye achha hai.. #IndiaMeansBusiness — Paresh Rawal Fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) 23 January 2018

#IndiaMeansBusiness



Pakoda Business:

The compulsory business for all Indians under Modi regime.

??? pic.twitter.com/Ibcx2VTdCD — RiJ?Y (@iamrijoy) 23 January 2018

Whats wrong in selling pakoda? Modi said #IndiameansBusiness So All graduates should sell pakoda and leave remaining businesses to poor uneducated Ambani and Adani #INeedAJob — Mahammad Hussain (@Mahammad798) 23 January 2018

However, he did receive some support, but they were from expected quarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Davos has been unique and distinct. Prime Minister has raised country's stature by explaining the relevance of Indian thought, philosophy and cultural values as a solution to global challenges. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 23 January 2018

Address of PM Shri @narendramodi ji at the World Economic Forum is a statesman's analysis of the global challenges and unfolding of India story. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) 23 January 2018