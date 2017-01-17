Raisina 2017 Dialogue, a flagship conference on foreign policy kicked off its second edition in New Delhi on Tuesday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaugural speech. The dialogue is held under the aegis of External Affairs ministry and Observer Research Foundation (ORF), an Indian think-tank.

Modi outlined the contours of India's foreign policy, the ideological vision and the substance behind it.

He revealed the ideological basis of its strategic intent: realism, coexistence, cooperation and partnership.

"Prosperity of Indians, both at home and abroad, is of paramount importance," outlined Modi.

He noted that "India's transformation is not separated from its external context." India is deeply impacted by external factors. And India's desire to change has "an indivisible link with external world."

"The multi-polarity of the world, and an increasingly multi-polar Asia, is a dominant fact today. And, we welcome it," said Modi. He further added, "The people of South Asia are joined by blood, cultural history. An integrated neighbourhood is my dream."

He said that India's belief that terrorism should be delinked from religion and India's rejection of the distinction of good and bad terrorism has been the talking point of the world.

Afghanistan

He stressed how India was helping Afghanistan in reconstruction despite the distance and difficulty in its transit.

Two examples of India's commitment include the completion of Afghanistan's Parliament building, a Friendship Dam.

Bangladesh

Modi noted that India has "achieved greater convergence and political understanding, through connectivity and infrastructure projects, and significantly the settlement of land and maritime boundaries."

China

Modi said that though there were differences between the two large neighbours, (India and China), both the countries might "have to show sensitivity and respect for each other's concerns and interests."

He also said that "In all directions, India's maritime interests are significant and strategic."

US

"With the US, our actions have brought speed, substance & strength to the entire spectrum of economic, commercial, & security engagements," said PM Modi. He also revealed that he had a talk with President-elect Donald Trump and agreed to build India-US strategic ties even further.

Pakistan

Given that there is no dialogue process that India and Pakistan are currently following, Modi made it clear that India cannot walk the path of peace if Pakistan is using terror as instrument of state policy. He said, "Pakistan must walk away from terror if it wants to walk towards dialogue with India."

Middle East

Modi noted that the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan would be the chief guest for 2017 Republic Day. "We have not just focused on altering the perception. We have changed the ground reality of our ties."