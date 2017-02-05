Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Aligarh on Sunday to address his second of 12 rallies planned for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017. The state goes to poll on February 11 in seven phases.

Election in the state will be held between February 11 and March 8. Counting will take place on March 11. The Sunday rally will begin at 2 pm. This will be his first Aligarh visit since he became the prime minister of India.

2:29 pm IST: Aligarh's famous locks are now used to lock factories in Aligarh itself because the govt in Lucknow doesn't provide electricity, said PM Modi.

2:22 pm IST: These people haven't come together to win elections, but if we stay separate and the Modi has domination in the Rajya Sabha he will make laws that will give no space to thiefs, said PM Modi.

2:21 pm IST: Through Aadhar and Jan Dhan Yojna we are paying people. We have saved Rs. 40,000 crore since there are no middlemen, said PM Modi.

2:18 pm IST: Other political parties are anger since I am tightening screws, said PM Modi. They are worried that they have to be accountable for 70 years of corruption.

2:14 pm IST: Uttar Pradesh's people want justice, progress, said PM Modi.