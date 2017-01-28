- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
PM May headed to Turkey to discuss post-Brexit trade and security deals with President Erdogan
British Prime Minister Theresa May met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. The previous day, May became the first foreign leader to meet US President Donald Trump.The prime minister is in Turkey to discuss bilateral trade and security issues. Britain is trying to establish bilateral trade agreements to prepare for its exit from the EU.
Most popular