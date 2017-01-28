PM May headed to Turkey to discuss post-Brexit trade and security deals with President Erdogan

British Prime Minister Theresa May met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. The previous day, May became the first foreign leader to meet US President Donald Trump.The prime minister is in Turkey to discuss bilateral trade and security issues. Britain is trying to establish bilateral trade agreements to prepare for its exit from the EU.
