Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his two-day Gujarat visit with a roadshow on Sunday. On the second day of his visit, he inaugurated the Kiran multispeciality hospital, a diamond manufacturing unit and an automatic cattle feed plant of SUMUL Dairy.

Here is what the PM said at different venues on Monday:

Kiran multispeciality hospital

Narendra Modi said the multispeciality hospital will benefit many poor people.

Notwithstanding the pressure from the pharmaceutical companies against the decision to reduce the price of stents and medicines, the move has been adopted to make heath-care affordable for the under-privileged, Modi said.

The effort devoted towards making this hospital should be known by the entire nation. It has been a commendable one: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 17, 2017

Diamond manufacturing unit

Besides supporting the 'Make in India' initiative, the Diamond Manufacturing Unit of the Hare Krishna Exports should also focus on 'Design in India', the PM said. Modi also heaped praise on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision for India.

As far as the gems and jewellery sector is concerned our aim should not only be @makeinindia but also 'Design in India' : PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 17, 2017

Automatic cattle feed plant

Modi appreciated the collaboration of farmers and cooperatives towards the opening of a fully automatic SUMUL dairy. He said India still needs to focus on increasing the per capita milk production.

Modi is currently in Silbvassa where he will inaugurate various government projects including Passport Seva Kendra, and Jan Aushadhi Kendra– a government initiative to boost the availability of quality generic medicines at affordable prices.