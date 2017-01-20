Delhi Police commissioner Alok Verma is set to become the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief. Verma was chosen by the majority of a high-level three member selection committee.

While Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India (CJI) JS Khehar concurred on Verma's candidature for the CBI chief's position, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mallikharjuna Kharge backed R K Dutta, special secretary in the home ministry.

Also read:Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma leads CBI chief list

Kharge was opposed to selecting Verma, a 1979 batch IPS officer from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, and backed RK Dutta, special secretary in the home ministry, for the position. He reportedly emphasised both seniority and merit of the candidate.

The PM and the CJI had concurred that Verma was well-suited for the position. Verma had taken over charge of Delhi Police in February 2016 from BS Bassi during a trying time for the police, when the Jawaharlal Nehru protests were on. Earlier, he was the director general of Tihar jail.

The 59-year-old has previously worked in Delhi Police, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Mizoram and in Intelligence Bureau.

Kharge opposed his selection as he has no experience working in the CBI and has very little vigilance experience, according to reports.

He was due to retire in July, but was appointed as CBI director for two years by Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) from the date he takes over the charge. He would be in-charge of many crucial cases like the VVIP Chopper scam, Embraer deal, coal and 2G scams, chit fund cases, Vyapam scam, NRHM scam and non-performing assets of public sector banks.

With him vacating the Delhi Police commissioner charge, the position lies vacant. Two senior IPS officers - Dharmendra Kumar and Deepak Misra - are being considered for the post.