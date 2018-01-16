Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik escaped disaster as he was hit on the head by a ball accidentally during Pakistan's ODI match against New Zealand in Hamilton on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old has suffered delayed concussion signs and could not come out to field in the second innings of the 4th ODI.

"Shoaib was assessed by the match doctor and myself," VB Singh, physiotherapist of the Pakistan cricket team, mentioned.

"He did not have any symptoms of a concussion and was able to carry on playing. After getting out, he was reassessed and was showing delayed concussion signs. He is doing well and is resting."

Shoaib came out to bat without wearing a helmet as the spinners were bowling at that point. Hardly had he expected a throw from Colin Munro would lead him to a near-disaster.

Twitter users remained concerned after learning about the incident and some even went to the extent of asking Shoaib's wife Sania Mirza -- Indian tennis sensation -- how the cricketer was doing. While there were a lot of messages showing care, we couldn't help but also come across trolls who capitalised on the incident to post their stupid messages, tagging Sania.

