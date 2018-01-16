shoaib malik
Shoaib Malik of Pakistan gets hit on the head by a ball as Tom Latham of New Zealand rushes to him during game four of the One Day International Series between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park on January 16, 2018 in Hamilton, New ZealandAnthony Au-Yeung/Getty

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik escaped disaster as he was hit on the head by a ball accidentally during Pakistan's ODI match against New Zealand in Hamilton on Tuesday. 

The 35-year-old has suffered delayed concussion signs and could not come out to field in the second innings of the 4th ODI.

"Shoaib was assessed by the match doctor and myself," VB Singh, physiotherapist of the Pakistan cricket team, mentioned.

"He did not have any symptoms of a concussion and was able to carry on playing. After getting out, he was reassessed and was showing delayed concussion signs. He is doing well and is resting."

Shoaib came out to bat without wearing a helmet as the spinners were bowling at that point. Hardly had he expected a throw from Colin Munro would lead him to a near-disaster.

Twitter users remained concerned after learning about the incident and some even went to the extent of asking Shoaib's wife Sania Mirza -- Indian tennis sensation -- how the cricketer was doing. While there were a lot of messages showing care, we couldn't help but also come across trolls who capitalised on the incident to post their stupid messages, tagging Sania.

Some twitter reactions:

A legit message from a concerned fan...

Yet another good soul...

The question everyone is asking...

Now, this was absolutely unnecessary. What an idiot!