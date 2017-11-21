After Kerala IPS officer Merin Joseph and Telangana IAS officer Smita Sabharwal became internet sensation for their good looks, in a latest, another woman from public service has become the talk of the cyber world with netizens calling her the "most beautiful cop".

Photos of "Harleen Mann of Punjab Police" are being widely shared online and netizens, who are awed by her beauty, plead to get arrested by her.

"I surrender. Please arrest me Harleen ma'am," reads a comment on social media.

However, the truth is that the woman seen in the viral images is not a cop in real life. She is actress Kainaat Arorabut, who has appeared in a few Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam projects. The latest photos are from her upcoming Punjabi movie Jagga Jiunda E, which is slated to hit the theatres in 2018.

The actress herself confirmed it on social media. "Dear People ... harleen maan is my character name in the film #jaggajiundae .. it's just a #film .. my phone memory is bombarded with forwards Frm al over d world , people sending messages & jokes : ready to get arrested etc .. i Am no REAL POLICE.. 3 days and stil this photo is viral across the continent [sic],' she wrote on Instagram.

For all Malayalam movie lovers, Kainaat was the real Laila in Mohanlal and Amala Paul's spy action thriller Laila O Laila.

Here are the viral photos of "Harleen Mann":

#comingtolifesoon #kainaatarora As #harleenmaan @jeetkalsi9 @mikasingh presents #jaggajiyuandae makeup : @rajus_makeup A post shared by Kainaat Arora ( Babyjaan ) (@ikainaatarora) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:36am PST