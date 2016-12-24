PlayStation Store has announced a holiday flash sale for some of the prominent video games released in 2016. It includes the likes of Final Fantasy XV, Watch Dogs 2 and others.

The sale will be available until December 26 (11 am EST). The discounted price for the games is available for all the PlayStation Network members, but at this moment, there is no special discount on the games for PlayStation Plus members.

Here are some of the notable video games included in the sale:

Final Fantasy XV Digital Day One Edition, now available at $39.59 (down from $59.99)

Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition, now available at $56.09 (down from $84.99)

Watch Dogs 2, now available at $35.99 (down from $59.99)

Titanfall 2 Standard Edition, now available at $29.99 (down from $59.99)

Dishonored 2, now available at $40.19 (down from $59.99)

Bioshock: The Collection, now available at $41.99 (down from $59.99)

XCOM 2, now available at $38.99 (down from $59.99)

Here are the other video games on sale: