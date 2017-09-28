The notorious Playboy magazine founder, Hugh Hefner, died on Wednesday, September 27, at his Playboy Mansion in West Los Angeles. He is survived by wife Crystal, four grown children, Christie, who served as CEO of Playboy Enterprise for more than 20 years, David, Marston and Cooper, who currently serves as Chief Creative Officer at the company, Variety reports.

The 91-year-old has left behind a legacy that no other adult magazine could match. Hefner single-handedly revolutionised the concept of sexual content and brought forward an array of eye-grabbing and controversial issues year after year.

Starting the magazine in 1953, Hefner not only made the bunny an iconic symbol for explicit content but also provided a launch pad for many women (known as bunny in the Playboy world) who went on to become famous actresses.

The most renowned name of the lot was Marilyn Monroe. She was the first face to have featured on the cover. Others reputed celebs included Jenny McCarthy, Kathy Douglas, Linda Evans, Jeana Keough, Kim Kardashian, Sharon Stone, Shannen Doherty, Drew Barrymore, Farrah Fawcett, and Lindsay Lohan to name a few.

While there were a number of covers that made heads turn as they walked past the newsstand, there were handfuls that caught the attention of the world and swirled controversies following its release.

The most controversial cover was the Government Issue. Released in 1980, the cover featured a woman from the US government holding a cigar. The picture will explain why it was such a controversial poster.

Another one that created havoc was NYPD Nude Playboy cover released in 1994. The cover made headlines after women from the NYPD called out the magazine for being disrespectful towards the female officers.

But many heads turned when Donna Michelle, who was just 18 at the time, featured on the cover of the magazine recreating the logo of the notorious magazine. The issue was released in 1964 and she was named as the playmate of the year.

Falling in the same controversy was Lindsay Lohan. Seen as a child artist for years, the actress had just come out of puberty and was barely legal when she stripped for the magazine cover. She became the most talked about even with the turn of the century.

Patti Davis also ignited controversy after she appeared nude on the Playboy cover because she was Ronald Reagan's rogue daughter. Here are other few controversial playboy covers that made heads turn.

May 1964. Featuring... Playmate of the Year 1964: Donna Michelle A post shared by Makenzie Coiner (@bohemian.wine) on Nov 22, 2016 at 11:36pm PST

My all time favorite Playboy cover from October 1971 #totalbabethursday #1971 #blackisbeautiful #playboycover #playboybunny A post shared by staticvintage (@staticvintage) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

July 1994: Pres Reagan's daughter, Patti Davis, poses nude in Playboy. pic.twitter.com/0BViyQaA9E — Scott Nicholson (@scott_nicholson) July 1, 2016