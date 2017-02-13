Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, who rose to fame with the movie ABCD, delivered a notable performance in Guppy that earned him many followers. The young actor, who is also an active Facebook user, has been garnering fabulous response from the netizens for posting the photo of his daughter with an interesting caption.

"Baby, who tonsured her hair at Vellankanni Church praying for all her father's upcoming movies become superhit. Proud of you my girl Tovino Thomas' psychological move to get the sentiments of family [translated from Malayalam]," the actor posted on social media, leaving no space for netizens to make memes on him. Interestingly, he has also shared actor Dileep's photo with a child artiste, in which the kid's hair is also seen tonsured, from the comedy entertainer, Kuberan, commenting: "Now, no need to search for this picture."

In response to Tovino's social media post, few netizens have commented: "Please, don't make us jobless" and "Welcome to the world of trollers" and so on. However, still few social media users have come up with interesting memes stating "people should not be greedy like this, please leave something for us to troll" [translated from Malayalam].

The actor has also shared the YouTube links of trailer song promo, Emanmare song, teaser, trailer and jukebox of Oru Mexican Aparatha (OMA) and and the official teaser of Godha, along with his daughter's smiling photo that has gone viral on social media.

On the day of his daughter's birth, Tovino had called it to be the greatest day of his life. "The greatest day yet, as I became the proud father of a baby girl :)Mother and baby are both fine. So now let me spend time with 'Baby of Lidiya & Tovino' January 11,2016 [sic]," he had then posted on his social media page.

Tovino, who is basking in the success of the horror thriller Ezra has two much awaited movies, Oru Mexican Aparatha, and Godha, heading to hit the screens in March. The pre-release teaser and trailers of the movies have already impressed the cine-goers, and the videos were trending on top positions on YouTube India.

