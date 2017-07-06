Who doesn't love proposals? It is one of the most beautiful things one can witness and be a part of and the fancier the better. While we thought Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds) proposing to Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) in the 2009 romcom The Proposal was very cute, it now looks like even going down on one knee in front of the Eiffel Tower or the London Eye are passé.

Tattoo artist Vinny Capaldo-Smith went a step further and proposed marriage to his girlfriend Brooke Wodark in the most quirky way. In fact, he may have set a new benchmark. Vinny explained that he always wanted Brooke to ink him so one day he asked her to do it.

When Brooke agreed and rolled up the cuff of his shorts to tattoo Vinny she found a proposal tattoo on her boyfriend's leg. The tattoo features two stick figures holding a heart balloon and reads: "Will you marry me?" Below it are two checkboxes with the words "Yes" and "No." He then presented her with a ring and Brooke said yes and ticked the "Yes" box in red.

While it was a happy occasion for the Colorado couple who are not engaged, we can't help wonder what Vinny's reaction would be if Brooke had said no. Quite a huge risk, don't you think? Heartbreak is not an easy thing to get over, and like American author, Jodi Picoult said: "Once you had put the pieces back together, even though you may look intact, you were never quite the same as you'd been before the fall."

Meanwhile, engagement and wedding tattoos are becoming quite a rage of late. The trend caught on when Beyonce and Jay-Z flaunted their tattoos on their ring fingers. Actor and comedian Dax Shephard also has a tattoo of a bell on his ring finger in honour of his wife Kristen Bell. "I don't like wearing jewellery, but I felt obliged to warn all the men that I'm taken. So, I thought a tattoo would be fitting. And her last name conveniently is an object I could tattoo. And there's little letters in there," he explained when he appeared on the Ellen Degeneres Show in 2014.

Here's the video of the quirky proposal:

Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo too got a tattoo when she got engaged to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. The model has three vertical dots tattooed on her ring finger.

6/20/17: the first day of the rest of or lives!! I'm a FIANCÉ y'all!!❤️❤️ A post shared by Brooke W (@_missbrookenicole) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

There are a variety of designs and patterns that one can get tattooed instead of wearing engagement rings and wedding bands. They not only look fun and quirky but also often signify something that is close to the couple's heart. While some couples get each other's initials or birthdates, there are others who have names of the place they first met in or just something that they both are fond of.