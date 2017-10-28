Apple's shiny new iPhone X is now up for pre-order, and you could be one of those people who want to grab the first ever iPhone model with a price tag of $999.

If the expensive pricing of the iPhone X doesn't hold you back from purchasing the phone, then here's an important piece of information that you should know before making the final call.

On Friday, Apple shared details of repair prices of the iPhone X as it published its updated flat-fee pricing for various iPhone units that are not covered by AppleCare+. The details showed that the 10th anniversary iPhone X isn't only costly, but it will also charge you quite a lot should you break it.

A screen-only repair of the iPhone X will cost you $279, while for other damage you will have to pay $549, which is more than half of the purchase cost of the 64GB version of the handset.

The pricing, however, is pretty much in line with other iPhone models. For comparison, the iPhone 8 Plus -- which starts at $799 -- comes with repair prices of $169 and $399 for screen-only and other damage, respectively. Those numbers are $149 and $349 for the iPhone 8, which starts at $699.

If you choose to pay $199 for AppleCare+ on top of the actual price of $999 for the iPhone X, you will only have to pay $29 for a screen repair, and $99 for anything else. So even with AppleCare+, the maximum total repair bill will still be almost $300.

Here's the fees structure:

iPhone model Screen repair only Other damage iPhone X $ 279 $549 iPhone 8 Plus $169 $399 iPhone 8 $149 $349 iPhone 7 Plus $169 $349 iPhone 7 $149 $319 iPhone 6s Plus $169 $329 iPhone 6s $149 $299 iPhone 6 Plus $149 $329 iPhone 6 $129 $299 iPhone SE $129 $269 iPhone 5s, 5c, 5 $129 $269 iPhone 4s See "other damage" fee $199 iPhone 4 See "other damage" fee $149 iPhone 3GS, 3G See "other damage" fee $149

Apple started taking pre-orders for the iPhone X on Friday, while the device will eventually go on sale on November 3. In India, the 64GB version of the all-screen iPhone X will cost Rs. 89,000 while the top-of-the-line 256GB version will set you back by Rs. 1,02,000.